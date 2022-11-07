Hatton Adventure World to host brand-new magical Christmas experience

One of the reindeer at Hatton Adventure World.

Hatton Adventure World is to host a brand-new magical Christmas immersive experience.

The ‘Enchanted Christmas Kingdom’ will take place every weekend from 26 November and every day from 17 December to 24 December when the popular family attraction will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

Covid has made close-up visits to Father Christmas impossible over the last 2 years, but Father Christmas is back big time this year with his new specially built Grotto. In the New Woodland Grotto Experience families will have the opportunity to meet Father Christmas and his Elves and have their picture taken with him.

Christmas at Hatton Adventure World. Image supplied.

Children will receive a key to gain access to the secret Toy Shop where they can choose a present of their choice.

The Woodland Grotto takes families down an enchanted winding trail through icy tunnels, with festive lights and dazzling Christmas scenes featuring one or two Polar Bears.

If children don’t wish to choose a gift from the Toy Shop, they can instead take part in the Create-a-bear experience where they can choose a bear, and dress it from a selection of outfits.

Mr Holly and the Magic Key Show will entertain families with cheeky giggles, festive joy, and exciting mystery. His show will be bursting with puppetry, jokes, and laughter.

Father Christmas at Hatton Adventure World. Image supplied.

Also new this year is the Gingerbread Factory where families can help Mother Christmas create some beautifully festive gingerbread designs. Children can find a tray, choose their decorations, get creative and take their own gingerbread home.

The Enchanted Christmas Kingdom’s huge Indoor SuperSlide Mania also provides fun for the whole family, from the very bravest of children to the most adventurous of adults.

Children can get into a spin on the Teacups, take to the skies on the Flying Bugs and go on the Merry Go Round, Swings and Trampolines.

The animals are also getting into the festive spirit and have been busy decorating their homes.

Visit the Kingdoms Farmyard Favourites, Scales and Tails and Guinea Pigs where children can feed, hold, and cuddle different animals, from Snakes to Donkeys.

Buck, Father Christmas’ chief reindeer handler, will teach children how to make reindeer food from his secret reindeer flying mix to help the nine reindeer fly. Accompanied by Blitzen, this interactive experience includes a little piece of Christmas magic for children to take home and treasure.

Children can also take part in the Reindeer Quest and help Father Christmas find his lost reindeer with clues sprinkled throughout the Enchanted Christmas Kingdom.

Families can visit The Owl & The Orient King and witness a breath-taking falconry display that brings the amazing ancient art of falconry into the modern age.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner at Hatton Adventure World said, “Our Enchanted Christmas Kingdom is far more immersive than in previous years with lots of brand-new exciting activities.

"There is something for everyone, so grab your scarf and gloves, wrap up warm and make this trip to see Father Christmas a memorable and magical experience this Christmas”.

Timed slots to visit the Woodland Grotto Experience must be pre-booked via the website.