Hatton Country World's much-loved mascot launches his first children's book

The book also features some of the staff and some of the farmyard animals at the site.

‘Snorty the Pig’, the much-loved giant mascot at Hatton Country World near Warwick has launched his first children’s book.

The book, entitled ‘Magical happenings at Hatton Country World’, has been brought to life with the help of Arabella Arkwright, co-owner of Hatton.

Each story also has a moral and lesson for children to learn.

Some of the staff at Hatton are featured within the book - farm park manager Richard Craddock, farm park assistant manager Alice Latham, and farm assistants Wiz and Mr Holly.

The book also features lots of the farmyard characters, including one of the guinea pigs ‘Randy Jr’, who is the son of the world-famous ‘Randy’ guinea pig who fathered 400 children when he somehow got into the female pen.

Arabella Arkwright said: “Snorty and I are delighted to launch our first children’s book.

"Snorty loves reading stories to pre-school children, so it made complete sense for Snorty to write his own book based at Hatton with staff and farmyard characters that children will recognize from their adventures here.

"All the great children’s stories have a moral, and from each of our stories there is a lesson to be learnt.

"This gives Snorty and I particular pleasure and makes the book a thoroughly worthy Christmas present.”

The book is available to purchase either at Hatton Adventure World’s Toy Mad store priced at £8.95, or via the Adventure world website for £11.45 including postage and packing.