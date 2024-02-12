Hatton residents invited to meeting about next phase in year-long roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A public meeting will be held about the next phase in the year-long roadworks in Hatton.

​Warwickshire County Council is holding the follow-up meeting on the roadworks on the A4177.

Work began on the scheme in November with identifying depths and positions of existing buried utilities and site clearance.

The council says the next phase of the scheme focusses on constructing highway drainage; consisting of root cutting and lining existing sections together with installing new concrete pipework and connecting this back into the existing drainage system.

The meeting is due to be held on Tuesday February 20 from 6pm to 7pm at Holy Trinity Church in Hatton.

This follows the initial meeting, in October where a combined event was hosted by the county council along with Taylor Wimpey and the appointed contractor for the S278 highways works, McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd.

Following that event, the council says some of the areas of concern that residents raised have been addressed by the on-site team, including:

Keep roundabout clear signage on all three arms of the Birmingham Road/Charingworth Drive roundabout;

Residents Only signs on Winderton Avenue to deter its use as a rat run;

Keep junction clear signs at the junction for Ugly Bridge Rd.

Warwickshire County Council says it “will continue to work with residents and businesses, keep any disruption to a minimum and continue to keep residents informed”.