Hatton to host special ‘Big Help Out’ charity event as part of the King's Coronation

The event will be part of the King’s ‘Big Help Out’ national initiative.

Hatton Country World is to host a large charity event as part of the celebrations around the Coronation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Hatton’s Big Help Out – Help For Happiness!’ will take place on Monday May 8 from 11am and the event aims to raise awareness of volunteering in the UK, show people how they can volunteer and make a difference in their communities, all in line with the King’s ‘Big Help Out’ national initiative.

Hatton Country World is to host a large charity event ‘Hatton’s Big Help Out – Help For Happiness' as part of the celebrations around His Majesty’s Coronation. The event hopes to raise awareness of volunteering in the UK, show people how they can volunteer and make a difference in their communities, all in line with the Kings ‘Big Help Out’ national initiative on May 8. Photo supplied

Arabella Arkwright will be signing the Armed Forces Covenant, thereby committing Hatton to support military personnel where possible with employment opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colonel, The Lord James Percy 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers is also attending to sign the Armed Forces covenant as is Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Tim Cox.

There will also be activities such as target paint-ball shooting, a dog show, a tug-of-war competition, military vehicles and a military village, a foam party, village fete activities, and a performance from the Three Roses Homes.

There will also be live music and street food stalls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas with Arabella Arkwright. Photo supplied

Proceeds from the event will go to the Three Roses Homes, a care home for adults with learning disabilities in Worcestershire, SSAFA (the Armed Forces Charity) and Scotty’s Little Soldiers (charity for bereaved military children).

The Three Roses Homes is particularly close to the hearts of Arabella and Johnnie Arkwright who own Hatton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnnie’s brother Thomas has Downs Syndrome and resides at the care home.

Thomas, 65, is a regular visitor at Hatton and likes to help out at the farm.

The money raised will help towards the cost of a mini-bus and wheelchairs to transport the residents on day trips.

Arabella Arkwright, co-owner of Hatton Country World, said: “The three charities we have chosen are important to us, especially the Three Roses Homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Thomas, along with the other residents regularly visit Hatton and we have enormous love for them.

"We want to be able to help such a caring and loving home.

"Everyone who has helped put ‘Hatton’s Big Help Out – Help for Happiness’ together has been so incredibly generous, and we hope as many people as possible come along to support this very special event.”