List of events and street parties in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth to mark Coronation of King Charles III

There is plenty to do to mark the historic occasion

The Warwick district will be marking the the Coronation of King Charles III with many events across our towns and villages.

And on top of that, street parties will be held across the area too.

If you are looking for something to do, here are a list of events for you to enjoy.

King Charles III and Camilla

Leamington

Pump Room Gardens on May 6, 10am until 5pm. There will be live music, face painting and free workshops to get involved in - as well as a live screening of the coronation.

Kenilworth

Live screening of the coronation on May 6 at Kenilworth Castle. Entry is free and doors open from 10am.

Cream teas, cakes, sandwiches, pasties and pastries will be available to purchase, as well as hot food including burgers, hot dogs, chilli and nachos. Ice cream will also be available to purchase, and you can pick up picnic food in the café.

Primary school pupils and a pop choir will join forces to sing at Kenilworth Castle in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III on Sunday May 7.

The Choirs at the Castle event will take place from 11am and will feature performances by pupils from Crackley Hall, Priorsfield and St John’s together with community choir Pop Voices.

Click here to read more.

Warwick

There will be a Party in the Square on May 6 in Warwick Square from 3.30pm to 7pm - and a Pageant Picnic on May 7 in Pageant Gardens from 12pm to 5pm.

Click here to read more on both events.

Whitnash

Bring your own food along and enjoy the Coronation Big Lunch and Whitnash Proms in the Park on May 7, 1pm to 5pm, at Acre Close Park. There will be live music and entertainment.

Southam

As part of the Coronation weekend celebrations, Southam will be hosting a free tea party for those that would like to chat about their experiences of past royal events, whether celebrating from afar or actually being there.

The event, funded by a grant from the National Lottery, will be a high tea with savouries, cakes and a hot cuppa served to guests at tables and ice-breaking questions to stimulate memories and conversations on each table. To round off the afternoon there will be a performance of vintage songs that many may want to join in with.

The Southam Coronation Tea is being organised by Southam Town Council and Dementia Friendly Southam and will be held on Sunday May 7 at the Grange Hall, Coventry Road starting at 2pm. It is free of charge and, as space is limited, all guests should register in advance by calling Ros on 01926 813933.

Villages

Shrewley Parish Council - Coronation Big Lunch, Sunday May 7

Rowington Parish Council - Coronation Big Lunch, Sunday May 7

Burton Green Parish Council – public event in the village to create artwork to commemorate the King’s Coronation

Ashow - Coronation street party

Planned street parties

Permission has been granted for the following street parties. Roads may will be closed unless stated:

Kenilworth

Roseland Road – May 6

Windmill Close – May 7

Leamington

Avonlea Rise – May 8 – no road closure as using the green space

Buckley Road – May 8

Campion Terrace – May 7

Cross Street – May 7

Fernhill Drive – May 7

Highland Road – May 7

Keith Road – May 7

Kinross Road – May 8

Lansdowne Circus – May 7 – no road closure as using the green space

Lillington Close – May 7

Milverton Crescent – May 7 – no road closure as using the green space

Slade Meadow – May 7

St Andrews Road – May 6

Villiers Street – May 8 – no road closure as using the green space

Whitmore Road and Mollington Road (Whitnash) – May 7

Warwick

All Saints Road – May 7 – no road closure as using the green space

Ashley Crescent – May 6

Bridge End – May 7

Charles Street – May 7

The Paddocks – May 7