Schools and choir to sing at Kenilworth Castle for King Charles III coronation

Primary school pupils and a pop choir will join forces to sing at Kenilworth Castle in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III next month.

The Choirs at the Castle event will take place on Sunday May 7 from 11am and will feature performances by pupils from Crackley Hall, Priorsfield and St John’s together with community choir Pop Voices.

Organised by the Kenilworth Town Council’s Coronation Committee in collaboration with English Heritage, over 130 children and more than a hundred community singers will take part in the event.

Town Clerk, Maggie Field said “This event is a unique way for the people of Kenilworth to celebrate this momentous moment in British history, and what could be a more finer venue than Kenilworth Castle with it long association with the British royal family”.