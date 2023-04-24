Register
Village pub near Warwick to host food festival in celebration of the King's Coronation

As well as food there will be entertainment as well as a children’s disco.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST

A village pub near Warwick will be hosting a food festival in celebration of the King’s Coronation.

The ‘Shrewley Food Fest’ is returning The Durham Ox in Shrewley Common with a range of vendors – and this year’s event is in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III.

The Shrewley Food Festival will be returning in celebration of the Coronation. Photo suppliedThe Shrewley Food Festival will be returning in celebration of the Coronation. Photo supplied
The event, which will be free to enter, will be taking place on bank holiday Monday (May 8) in the pub’s garden with DJs and kid's entertainment from 12pm to 9pm.

Food vendors attending include; Le Petit Bois Seafood Shack, Chatty Patty, Big Dogz Tacos, Smokehouse UK, Cofton Pizza and Dollies Cookies.

The Durham Ox bars will also be open all day and there will be a children’s disco, which must be pre-booked via Eventbrite

Free tickets for the festival are available to book via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/shrewley-food-fest-coronation-special-monday-may-8th-23-free-tickets-538968468197

The Shrewley Food Festival will be returning in celebration of the Coronation. Photo suppliedThe Shrewley Food Festival will be returning in celebration of the Coronation. Photo supplied
