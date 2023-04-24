Village pub near Warwick to host food festival in celebration of the King's Coronation

A village pub near Warwick will be hosting a food festival in celebration of the King’s Coronation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The ‘Shrewley Food Fest’ is returning The Durham Ox in Shrewley Common with a range of vendors – and this year’s event is in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III.
The event, which will be free to enter, will be taking place on bank holiday Monday (May 8) in the pub’s garden with DJs and kid's entertainment from 12pm to 9pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Food vendors attending include; Le Petit Bois Seafood Shack, Chatty Patty, Big Dogz Tacos, Smokehouse UK, Cofton Pizza and Dollies Cookies.
The Durham Ox bars will also be open all day and there will be a children’s disco, which must be pre-booked via Eventbrite
Free tickets for the festival are available to book via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/shrewley-food-fest-coronation-special-monday-may-8th-23-free-tickets-538968468197
Advertisement
Advertisement