Register
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

Have a scream this Halloween with ghost tours and spooky events at Kenilworth Castle

The English Heritage site is putting on frightfully fun activities every day of half-term and spine-chilling tours after dark.
By Oliver Williams
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kenilworth Castle is inviting people to have a scream this Halloween at its half-term programme of events.

From October 27 to November 3, little horrors will be able to join in a host of different themed activities at the castle.

Storytellers will be ready to enthral and scare them silly with tales from history before learning how to identify and banish all kinds of creepy ghouls at the Monster Hunting Academy.

Most Popular
Halloween Half Term at Kenilworth Castle. Picture supplied.Halloween Half Term at Kenilworth Castle. Picture supplied.
Halloween Half Term at Kenilworth Castle. Picture supplied.

The whole family will be bewitched by the castle’s Halloween Quest, where adventurers can complete challenges and clues to become a witch’s apprentice.

Broomsticks are not included in these events.

Young visitors are also encouraged to come dressed to scare to be in with a chance of winning a prize. Simply take a photo and post it to the castle’s Facebook page to be in with a change of winning an English Heritage kid’s bundle.

For more information visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/halloween-photo-competition/.

Ghost Tales at Kenilworth Castle. Picture supplied.Ghost Tales at Kenilworth Castle. Picture supplied.
Ghost Tales at Kenilworth Castle. Picture supplied.
Read More
Twenty-five female authors will be showcasing and signing their books at event i...

For those looking for more terrifying Halloween thrills, English Heritage will be running evening Ghost Tales at the castle from October 27 to 31.

Not for the faint-hearted – and strictly for over 16s only – these tours will explore the deepest darkest corners of the castle by nightfall.

Tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings and horrors will be revealed by historic storytellers, but just watch out for what might be lurking around the corner.

Pre-booking essential for timed slots between 6pm and 8:30pm

For more information visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/kenilworth-castle/events/

Related topics:FacebookEnglish Heritage