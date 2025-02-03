Have your say on dog control orders in public spaces across Warwick district

Warwick district residents can have their say on dog control and dog fouling, dog exclusion areas and an intoxicating substances zone in their area.

Warwick District Council is reviewing its current Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) and considering options for creating new ones.

Residents are invited to have their say in this process by filling in an online survey here https://shorturl.at/5MaZ0.

Councillor Jim Sinnott portfolio holder for Safer, Healthier and Active Communities commented: “Our aim is to make the district a safe and welcoming place for all and this involves preventing behaviours and activities which could cause distress to members of our community.

"The review and update of our PSPOs will help us to do this effectively and to reassure our residents that we are looking out for their wellbeing and their safety.

"I’d encourage residents to share their views on what’s already in place and to carefully consider areas where further PSPOs may be needed.”

Residents have until March 9 to complete the survey.