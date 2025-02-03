Unhappy Kenilworth councillors slam 'financial incompetence' of A46 'bridge to nowhere'

Unhappy Kenilworth councillors fear those in charge of the delayed and over-budget A46 ‘bridge to nowhere’ could have cost taxpayers millions having “revealed their negotiating hand”.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, which features a second bridge over the arterial route to create a roundabout at Stoneleigh junction, was due to be opened in the summer of 2022 at an estimated cost of £38 million. However, the second bridge remains unconnected amid problems sourcing materials and a protracted disagreement with contractors Colas, issues that Warwickshire County Council, the highways authority with sole responsibility for footing any extra bill, had estimated would drive up the price by £4.6 million.

Ongoing talks and decisions were taken behind closed doors late last year due to commercial sensitivity but the county’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance and property Councillor Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston) let the cat out of the bag over a “£16-point-something million” provision for cost overruns during a meeting held in public last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether or not we need any more money above and beyond that, we don’t know at this moment in time because it is still in negotiation with the contractors,” he added.

The A46 Bridge. Credit: Google Maps

The council live streams such meetings and had not taken down or edited out Cllr Butlin's comments six days later.

It is not known what stage negotiations are at with Colas but the revelation made public just how much extra the council is prepared to fund at this point.

A statement from Councillor Tracey Drew (Green, Kenilworth Park Hill) said the buck had to stop with the Conservative councillors who were keen to push through a project that others never saw the value in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Residents in nearby Kenilworth are fed up with the long-term disruption,” she wrote.

“The lack of any meaningful information or updates is frustrating, particularly as us taxpayers are being left with the huge bill of well over £50 million.

“I am repeatedly asked if and when negotiations with contractors will be concluded and a solution reached. The bridge has to be completed, that much is clear, although openness and transparency about how, with what materials and when are sadly missing.

“Financial incompetence has been piled on top of bad decision making by the Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've found out that their administration opened itself up to apparently unlimited financial liability when costs started spiralling. They've now publicly revealed their negotiating hand and the cost to the council could escalate even more.

“We said right from the start that this project didn't stand up to scrutiny and was not worth the cash.

"Instead of constantly focusing resources on road building with dubious benefits, we would prioritise spending on highway basics such as making sure children can walk and cycle to school safely."

Warwick district councillor Richard Dickson (Lib Dem, Kenilworth St John’s) has been at the forefront of the push for answers, addressing meetings of the county’s cabinet – the Conservative panel of politicians in charge of decision making – on the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the £16 million figure would “shock local taxpayers”.

“Since I first appeared at cabinet more than four months ago, I've been asking for taxpayers to be given a timetable for when this bridge to nowhere will be completed,” he said.

“Not only do we still not have an answer to that question but taxpayers have not been told how much they'll have to pay. What we do know is that the project is now forecast to need an extra £16 million, and possibly more.

“The negotiation seems to be going on and on with no end in sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The continued mismanagement of this over-budget and long-delayed project was compounded by this unexpected revelation.

“This mess is a huge embarrassment and needs fixing.”

Cllr Butlin has been approached for comment. Councillor Jan Matecki (Con, Budbrooke & Bishop’s Tachbrook), who oversees the county’s work on highways, declined to field questions on the matter.