Have your say on planned improvements to St John’s road Junction in Warwick

People can have their say on plans to improve the busy St John’s road junction in Warwick.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is inviting residents, businesses and visitors to the town to complete an engagement questionnaire.

The council is developing ideas for how the junction could be improved to facilitate future transport changes that are needed in the wider town centre area.

As part of the proposal, WCC wants to improve the look and feel of this key gateway to the town and make it easier and safer for people to move around on foot or bicycle.

These improvements are being driven by the need to improve connectivity and enhance the experience for pedestrians and cyclists, accommodate increased vehicle flows to enable future transport changes for all highway users and improve the attractiveness of the location as a key gateway to the town.

The proposed scheme includes replacing zebra crossings with signal-controlled puffin / toucan crossings, upgrading traffic signals equipment, providing an off-carriageway cycle route, providing additional cycle parking, reconfiguring the service road (one-way flow, angled parking, blue badge parking; prohibition of right turn movement into and out of the service road from St. John’s) and Improving the environment of the area by landscaping and decluttering.

This engagement exercise will run from today (Monday November 14) until Monday December 19.

The engagement questionnaire can be found here https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/st-johns/

Public drop-in sessions are being held at Shire Hall in Market Square today until 3pm and on November 28 and December 8 from 10am to 3pm.

An online event will also be held via this link https://bit.ly/StJohnsEngagement on November 23 between 7pm and 8pm.

Cllr Wallace Redford, WCC’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We’re keen to encourage as many of our residents as possible to adopt active travel, such as walking and cycling, for short journeys and a big part of this is to provide the infrastructure that allows for this to be both possible and desirable for our residents and visitors.

"It is for this reason that so much thought has gone in to ensuring that the St John’s Junction scheme benefits motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.”