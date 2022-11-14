In pictures: Remembrance Sunday in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
Parades and services to remember fallen servicemen and women took place in the town centres yesterday.
By Oliver Williams
4 minutes ago
Parades and services to remember servicemen and women who fell in conflicts both past and in more recent times were held in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth, Whitnash and other parts of the Warwick district on Remembrance Sunday yesterday.
Former and current servicemen and women, cadets, police officers and residents came out in force for the parades and services which took place in the town centres.
