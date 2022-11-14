Register
The Remembrance Sunday Parade in Leamington. Credit: dh photo/David Hastings

In pictures: Remembrance Sunday in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Parades and services to remember fallen servicemen and women took place in the town centres yesterday.

By Oliver Williams
4 minutes ago

Parades and services to remember servicemen and women who fell in conflicts both past and in more recent times were held in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth, Whitnash and other parts of the Warwick district on Remembrance Sunday yesterday.

Former and current servicemen and women, cadets, police officers and residents came out in force for the parades and services which took place in the town centres.

1. Remembrance Sunday 2022

The Remembrance Sunday Parade in Leamington. Credit: dh photo/David Hastings

Photo: David Hastings

2. Sunday November 13, 2022 Remembrance Sunday 2022 in Leamington Spa

The Remembrance Sunday Parade in Leamington. Credit: dh photo/David Hastings

Photo: David Hastings

3. Remembrance Sunday 2022

The Remembrance Sunday Parade in Kenilworth. Credit: Kenilworth Town Council.

Photo: Kenilworth Town Council

4. Remembrance Sunday 2022

The Remembrance Sunday Parade in Kenilworth. Credit: Kenilworth Town Council.

Photo: Kenilworth Town Council

