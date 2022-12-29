Have your say on plans to build housing estate at Warwickshire Police headquarters site

People have until January 31 to have their say on the plans to build more than 80 houses at the headquarters in Leek Wootton

A section of unused land at Warwickshire Police’s headquarters in Leek Wootton has been sold for housing.

People have until the end of January to have their say on plans to build a new housing estate at the Warwickshire Police Headquarters site in Leek Wootton near Leamington and Kenilworth.

This is the second time plans of this nature – for 83 new homes including affordable housing, access, internal roads and footpaths, car parking, public openspace, landscaping, drainage and other associated works and infrastructure - have been submitted by developer Cala Homes and, like when the previous plans were submitted around Easter, Leek Wootton and Guys Cliffe Parish Council has again raised concerns about the timing of it.

Advertisement

Parish council chairman Richard Coates said: “We received notification of this planning application on Wednesday, 14 December, with the period for public response ending on 4 January 2023.

"This end date of 4 January may well be the legal limit after the lodging of the application on 28 November but in view of the Christmas holiday period, we were frankly astonished by this timeline and consider it to be unfair to our community and other interested parties.

Advertisement

“This is potentially the single most important development in our community for decades and it deserves proper time and scrutiny.

“Prompt action on this would be be appropriate and fair.”

Advertisement

As a result of this communication, the deadline for responses to the consultation has been extended to Tuesday January 31.

In the meantime, the Leek Wootton Focus Group has organised a public meeting at the village’s sports club on Sunday January 15 from 3pm.

Advertisement

Focus group member Harry Wilson said: “What’s interesting is, Cala has moved the houses around in plot two therefore retaining more trees.

"This needs to be looked at in detail.

Advertisement

"All of the houses now back onto Broome house.

"If you take a closer look there are no details on what type of house is going where.

Advertisement

"There is an ecology report that needs to be scrutinised.”

“We have asked for a copy of the minutes from the pre-application meeting on the May 26 2021."

Advertisement

To respond to the consultation click here .

Advertisement