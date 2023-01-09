Have your say the controversial issue of houses of multiple occupancy in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Residents, landlords and tenants can have their say the controversial issue of houses of multiple occupancy in the Warwick district.

People will be asked for their views on whether more HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) should fall under Warwick District Council’s proposed additional licencing scheme.

In a public consultation, which runs until March 20, the council is inviting interested parties to complete a questionnaire giving their views on the proposed scheme.

This could include around 700 houses or flats occupied by three or four persons living as two or more households.

The council will also be seeking opinions as to whether Purpose Built Student Accommodation blocks (PBSA) should be excluded from the scheme.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for housing, said: “An increase in the number of HMOs within the district warrants the need for us to revisit our licencing requirements and gain valuable input and feedback from those living in these properties, landlords and close neighbours.

"A revised scheme would enable us to bring more homes under our licencing umbrella, meaning that they would be regularly inspected to ensure compliance with high standards for safety, space and repair. I would therefore encourage all those affected to take the opportunity to have their say.”

The consultation runs from today (Monday January 9) to March 20 2023.

It will cover areas such as how the scheme might operate, the areas of the district it should cover, and the type of buildings that should be included.

Those wishing to take part in the consultation can complete an online questionnaire on the Warwick District Council website.

In addition, the council’s private sector housing team is arranging a series of meetings with key stakeholders, both online and face to face, with dates to be announced shortly.

There will also be drop-in sessions at Riverside House for anyone who would like to learn more or ask questions on a one-to-one basis with an officer on the following dates: Monday January 16 between 10am and noon and 2pm and 4pm, Tuesday January 24 from 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm and Wednesday

February 1 from 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm.