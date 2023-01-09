Public meeting to discuss plans for new homes at police headquarters near Kenilworth and Leamington

The plans to build more than 80 houses at the site in Leek Wootton have been in the pipeline for some time after the site was allocated for residential development in Warwick’s Local Plan.

A section of unused land at Warwickshire Police’s headquarters in Leek Wootton has been sold for housing.

A public meeting will be held in Leek Wootton this coming Sunday (December 16) for residents and to discuss plans to build more than 80 houses on a section of land at the Warwickshire Police headquarters site in the village.

The meeting will be held by the Leek Wootton Focus Group (LWAG) at Leek Wootton Sports Club from 3pm.

A public consultation for people to have their say on the plans is currently ongoing and will run until Tuesday January 31.

This is the second time plans of this nature – for 83 new homes including affordable housing, access, internal roads and footpaths, car parking, public open space, landscaping, drainage and other associated works and infrastructure – have been submitted by developer Cala Homes.

Focus group member Harry Wilson has said: “What’s interesting is Cala has moved the houses around in plot two therefore retaining more trees.

"This needs to be looked at in detail. All of the houses now back onto Broome house.

"If you take a closer look there are no details on what type of house is going where.

"There is an ecology report that needs to be scrutinised.”

“We have asked for a copy of the minutes from the pre-application meeting on the May 26, 2021."

To have your say as part of the consultation click here.