Healthcare providers working together to help support people with Motor Neurone Disease across south Warwickshire

The clinic enables a patient to be seen and supported in one appointment.

Healthcare providers are working together to help support people with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) across south Warwickshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The monthly MND clinic was introduced as a way to support people with MND in the area after identifying that using the clinic model would be of benefit.

Healthcare providers are working together to provide a MND clinic. Photo supplied

The clinic was started in May 2022 at The Shakespeare Hospice at their base in Stratford, with the support of an MND specialist nurse from the University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Foundation Trust, and has more recently seen The Myton Hospices join the collaboration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clinic enables a patient to be seen and supported in one appointment with the all the key clinical staff attending.

Patients who would benefit from review are identified at a monthly South Warwickshire MND Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) meeting where all associated professionals share their input regarding patients’ care and support needs.

Sarah Perry, occupational therapist at The Shakespeare Hospice said: “The aim of the MND clinic is to provide individuals, their carers and loved ones the opportunity to access a clinical review from the specialist nurse and occupational therapist as well as support and the opportunity for them to ask questions and raise concerns or queries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is also an opportunity to introduce the support available from the Hospice.

"Since it was first held in May 2022, the clinic has been well received with a continual uptake and request for appointments.

"The success of the clinic has affirmed its benefit to patients and their families leading to its expansion to offer support to those under the care of Warwick Myton Hospice.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Sarah MacLaran, medical director at The Myton Hospices said: "It is well recognised that every person who has MND is unique.

"In order to ensure their best care, a full team of specialist professionals are working together very closely to achieve the person’s own specific goals, support their changing needs and be there for their family and carers.

“Multi-Disciplinary Teams (MDTs) of professionals including specialist nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, doctors, dietitians, speech therapists, nutrition specialists, neurology teams and specialist palliative care teams are already collaborating virtually to best support the people of Coventry and Warwickshire who have MND.”

Nicola Hadley, occupation therapist for The Myton Hospices added: “The clinic set up provides a less formal approach and enables patients and carers to sit and have conversations with professionals, enabling easy flow into accessing support and information from an MND Association volunteer which has been a really good step forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The clinic is held the week before the monthly MND MDT meeting which has been a really helpful and effective way to feed back to the rest of the MDT and review our specialist input for each patient.”

Chris Bennett, Head of Regional Care Partnerships - Central and West, MND Association said: “We are really pleased to support this collaboration between The Shakespeare Hospice, The Myton Hospices, community-based health professionals and our Birmingham MND Care and Research Centre.