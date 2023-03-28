The first 500 homes and businesses in Harbury have been given access to ultrafast broadband as engineering work continues to connect more than 2,100 properties in the village.

Hundreds of homes in Harbury are getting a broadband boost thanks to Gigaclear. Picture supplied.

The build is part of a £6.5 million investment by the UK’s leading rural, ultrafast broadband provider, Gigaclear to expand its full-fibre network to underserved market towns and communities in Warwickshire.

During the engineering work, which is due to be completed in May, Gigaclear plans to use existing Openreach ducts and poles wherever possible in order to minimise disruption in Harbury.

Senior project manager Dale Heast said: “Work taking place in and around the village, as well as elsewhere in the county, demonstrates Gigaclear’s commitment to take full fibre broadband to rural communities in Warwickshire, many of whom would otherwise struggle to access ultrafast speeds.

“Reliable and fast broadband speeds are no longer luxuries but are necessary in order for many people to live their lives fully, whether it’s working from home, streaming or accessing other online entertainment. It is going to be a game-changer for households and residents in Harbury.”