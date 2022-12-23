Help patients at Christmas time with donations to Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light

Donations to the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign will help some Myton Hospices’ patients to have a “wonderful” final Christmas

Ian, was transferred from Warwick Hospital to Warwick Myton Hospice last Christmas and his daughter Anna has said “he spent nine wonderful days there before he died”.

During his time at the Warwick hospice, Ian had regular visits from friends and family, hymns sang to him, visits from the vicars at his church, a head massage, “excellent food”, regular visits from friends and loved ones and was able to laugh and smile with his friends and family in his final days.

Ian with his loved ones at the Warwick Myton Hospice last Christmas. Picture supplied

Anna said: “It was a special experience and we were able to stay with him for as long as we wanted to afterwards.

"I can only describe all the staff, volunteers and nurses at The Myton Hospice as our Christmas Angels.”

To donate to the Trees of Light in Leamington and Whitnash and dedicate the name of a loved one post your coupon and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by January 4 2023.

The Whitnash Tree of Light.

Alternatively you can find out more and donate online at www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight

