Warwick rotarians update life-saving equipment case to help signpost it to the community

The case houses a defibrillator and a bleed control kit.

Rotarians have helped update a case for life-saving equipment in Warwick so the community can find it if it is needed.

Warwick Rotary Club first installed a lifesaving defibrillator outside Warwick’s Shire Hall in 2012, which is available 24/7 in case anyone suffers a cardiac arrest.

Photo supplied

Recently, the West Midlands Ambulance Service donated a Bleed Control Kit to the club funded by ‘NHS Charities Together’ and this has been added to the cabinet.

Earlier in December, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Birdi, and Warwick Rotary Club president, Keith Talbot, viewed the new two-tone door replacement door, which the rotary club paid for.

The new door makes it clear that a ‘bleed control kit’ is inside.

Council first aiders at Shire Hall have also updated their lifesaving skills to use the new kit.

Available 24/7 in case of an emergency, anyone can call 999 and get the code to access the defibrillator, which will ‘talk you through’ lifesaving CPR, or the bleed control kit.

Since 2012 many schools and businesses in Warwick have received CPR training from Warwickshire Hearts, West Midlands Ambulance Service, British Heart Foundation and others.

The bleed control kit can be used in all forms of major bleeding, whether from knife crime, assaults or accidents and gives victims the few extra minutes needed for the emergency services to arrive.

Bleed control kits cost under £100 and could be held by town centre pubs, nightclubs and schools.

