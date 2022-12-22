Kenilworth care home and theatre help 88-year-old panto superfan's festive wish come true

A care home in Kenilworth has made a pantomime superfan resident’s wish come true.

Audrey (second in from the right) with her friend Flossie (far left) and daughter Elisabeth (far right) with Kenilworth Grange team member Luciana Zolotoi. Photo supplied

Audrey Haynes, a resident at Care UK’s Kenilworth Grange, in Spring Lane, is a big fan of the performances.

Audrey, aged 88, who performed in a few pantomimes at her local church in her younger years, used to attend the Talisman’s festive show religiously with her husband Harold and their children.

Audrey Haynes. Photo supplied

Upon hearing her story, the Kenilworth Grange team got busy organising a special trip to the theatre.

On the day, Audrey was joined by her daughter Elisabeth, as well as her long-time friend and fellow theatre enthusiast Flossie.

Together, they saw Goldilocks and The Three Bears – and Audrey was even given a shout-out during the performance itself.

Right after the performance, Audrey said: “I wish it didn’t end, I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"Thank you so much to the team for organising this.”

Sheridan Farish, home manager at Kenilworth Grange, said: “Christmas is a magical time of the year – and even more so if you’re a big panto enthusiast like Audrey.

“Audrey has always loved all things theatrical, and going to the panto used to be one of her most cherished festive traditions – and we were keen to keep this tradition going.

"We love granting wishes for residents, no matter how big or small, and this one certainly felt fitting for the season.

“The smile on Audrey’s face throughout the performance was priceless – everyone had an amazing time.