Warwick children's charity gets more than £20k in donations thanks to influential gamer from Ireland

A 33-year-old gamer from Kilkenny in Ireland used his influential online network of 430,000 followers to run a Christmas giveaway that raised more than £20,000 for a Warwick-based children’s charity.

Brendan Mansfield – known as DeeBeeGeek online – devised the ’12 Gifts of Geekmas’ contest where subscribers to Twitch and his YouTube channel paid a minimum of five euros to take part and be in with the chance of winning one of 12 prizes.

554 people from all over the world donated to Warwick-based charity Molly Ollys during the live online event which took place on December 18.

Rachel Ollerenshaw, founder of Molly Olly's speaking with Brendan Mansfield – known as DeeBeeGeek online – during his Twiitch stream. Photo from Brendan Mansfield's Twitch video.

Brendan said: “The idea of ‘12 Gifts of Geekmas’ is to raise money for small charities with big goals and amazing causes.

"I, myself, have been an online influencer for six years and have developed an incredible community of supportive and generous people from all four corners of the globe.

“I decided to put my community’s kind nature forward and start raising money for incredible charities like Molly Ollys.

"I asked my community who I should do the giveaway for and Molly Ollys was put forward by a gamer called Linkinhood.

Brendan Mansfield – known as DeeBeeGeek online – during his Twiitch stream for his '12 Gifts of Geekmas’ contest. Photo from Brendan Mansfield's Twitch video.

"As soon as I heard about the amazing work the charity does, I was sold.

"We raised a whopping sum for Molly Ollys and I’m absolutely thrilled with how it all turned out.”

Linkinhood – the gamer who put forward Molly Ollys – prefers to remain anonymous, but he works for the Hotel Sheraton in Blackpool which is another business which has supported the charity for many years.

Linkinhood said: “As a member of Team Sheraton, I know that the charity is very important.

"In October this year, Rachel paid the hotel a visit and shared her story with us.

"I found her strength very inspiring, that she decided to push on and help others in need despite all she had been through.

“As a member of DeeBeeGeek's creative team, I knew that a Geekmas event was planned for the end of the year.

"Having known how well the last event went, I thought "Wouldn't it be great if we could do that for Molly Ollys?" I figured I'd give it a shot and ask Brendan.

"Upon checking them out, he expressed the same admiration I did and it was decided. I’m so delighted we manged to raise so much.”

Rachel, the charity co-founder, set up Molly Ollys in 2012 after her daughter, Molly died from a rare kidey cancer aged 8. The charity emotionally supports children aged 0-18 who have a life-threatening illness by donating wishes to make them smile and with its Olly The Brave therapeutic toy lion which has a detachable mane and a Hickman Line to help normalise what the children go through.

Rachel is blown away by the amount raised; “Gaming is not a world I am very familiar with, but I just want to say a massive thank you to each and every gamer who donated to take part in the competition. Times are financially tough for people and we are just unbelievably grateful for the £20K raised. This wil pay for 40 wishes for 40 children as each wish we do is around £500. Merry Christmas.”

