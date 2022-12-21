Leamington charity nears festive funding target with help from businesses

Flourish works with girls aged from 11 to 18 to tackle the root causes of low self-esteem and teach them skills and tools to manage their mental health.

Leamington youth mental health charity Flourish is nearly at its Christmas fundraising target through a wreath making event and a raffle supported by local businesses.

It currently works in 13 Warwickshire schools and supports 70 girls a week through one-to-one mentoring and group sessions.

The Flourish fundraising wreath making workshop. Picture supplied.

More than 90 per cent of girls report improved wellbeing after their sessions with Flourish.

Over the last year, the team at Flourish has seen the demand for their services increase as girls attempt to navigate the complexities of school and life after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to help more girls, Flourish set a festive fundraising target of £3,600.

On Monday December 5, Flourish held its first major fundraising event, a Christmas wreath making workshop at Boston Tea Party in Leamington.

Regency Flowers ran the workshop and volunteers from the Rosalind Franklin Lab helped make sure the event ran smoothly.

Char Bevan, Founder and Director of Flourish, commented: “56 local people gathered for a wonderfully festive evening to raise much needed funds for the crucial work of Flourish.

"We loved collaborating with BTP, Regency and Rosalind Franklin Lab and are so grateful to them for their support.

"It was a great opportunity to share the difference flourish is making to the lives of the girls locally and our hopes for supporting more girls in 2023.”

Along with the wreath making workshop a raffle was held with prizes donated from over 25 local businesses including Headmasters of Leamington Spa, Coffee on the Corner, Kenilworth and Aubrey Allen Butchers.

Both the wreath making and the raffle raised £2,693 which will go towards 50 much needed sessions for local girls.

Flourish is still looking to raise another £900 before the end of the festive period.

Flourish is hoping to do more fundraising events in 2023 including a gala.

Keep an eye on its website https://www.youcanflourish.co.uk/ to find out more.