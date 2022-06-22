Here are some of the dogs looking for a home in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

1. Marri

Greyhound Marri, three, is a stunning, sweet natured young lady. Her favourite thing is to be by your side so she might suit a home with more than one person so she can share her affection and she would like another confident dog to help her build her confidence. She loves to cuddle up on the sofa so if you are working from home, she could be an ideal work buddy! She proved herself to be the perfect houseguest in her foster home and is just patiently waiting for a second chance at happiness in a home of her own. She can live with children aged six and over.

Photo: Dog Trust Kenilworth