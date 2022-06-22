Here are some of the dogs looking for a home in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

There are currently more than 70 dogs at the rehoming centre hoping dog-lovers will take a break from watching the ups and downs of the tournament and consider giving them top spot at the heart of a new home.
From Greyhounds to German Shepherds and Labradors to Lhasa Apsos, the team at the centre work hard every day to make sure their canine companions fulfil their potential and are served up new homes sooner rather than later.
Dogs Trust Kenilworth manager, Emma-Jane Thomas, says: “All of our dogs are firm favourites with us here and all deserve to win the best prize possible, a home of their own, so we are hoping that we will soon be cheering them on their way to new adventures and a lifetime of success with their new families.”
Here are seven dogs hoping to find their perfect match. To find out more about these dogs, and all the dogs at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk
1. Marri
Greyhound Marri, three, is a stunning, sweet natured young lady. Her favourite thing is to be by your side so she might suit a home with more than one person so she can share her affection and she would like another confident dog to help her build her confidence. She loves to cuddle up on the sofa so if you are working from home, she could be an ideal work buddy! She proved herself to be the perfect houseguest in her foster home and is just patiently waiting for a second chance at happiness in a home of her own. She can live with children aged six and over.
Photo: Dog Trust Kenilworth
2. Barry
Barry, two, is a typical Beagle with bags of personality! He enjoys his treats, toys and walks and would love to lap up all the love on offer so would like to be the only dog in the home. Barry can be sensitive when being handled so he would like an adult only home with owners that will take things slow and give him time to settle in. He will need a fully secure garden and his owners will need to continue his training so that he can reach his full potential.
Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth
3. Conan
Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross Conan is a gorgeous boy who at just three years of age loves playing with his toys – especially tennis balls!
He would love to live in an area where he can have quiet walks and although he’d like to be the only dog in the home, he can have doggy friends out and about once he is confident in his new surroundings. He doesn’t like to be left alone so he would be suited to a multi-person household and he can live with teenagers 16 and over.
Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth
4. Sky
Sky is a gorgeous German Shepherd who is hoping to find her perfect home soon as she finds kennel life a little overwhelming. Aged eight, Sky arrived at the centre in March and the team have found the way to her heart is tasty treats! She likes her own space and lots of home comforts, which she isn’t used to. She can live with teenagers aged 16 and over who understand she likes time to herself, and she would like to be the only dog in the home and walked in quieter areas.
Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth