Here are the winners of the 2022 Good Food Awards from in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Much like 2020, 2021 was also a challenging year for businesses in the hospitality industry.

The pandemic and subsequent restrictions has meant cafes, restaurants, bars, takeaways and hotels have all had to find ways to continue to adapt and recover.

On November 1 2021, The Good Food Awards announced the winners of their 2022 awards.

Some businesses from in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have been named as winners in the Good Food Awards 2022. Photo supplied

There are six categories; Good Food Awards, Good Food Awards for Cafes, Good Food Awards for Fish and Chips, Good Food Awards for Takeaways, Good Food Awards for Gastro Pubs and Good Hotel Awards.

Businesses from across our area were named in four out of five of the awards. These businesses also won in the 2021 awards.

Here are the winners from in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Good Food Award for Gastro Pubs

Adam Bennett, chef director with the team at The Cross at Kenilworth. Photo supplied

The Cross in Kenilworth

Adam Bennett, chef director at The Cross at Kenilworth, said: “I’m thrilled for The Cross to once again be named in the Good Food Awards, particularly during these difficult times.

"It’s always great for the team to receive recognition for their hard work and dedication."

The Red Lion at Hunningham

Larry Sullivan head chef and Richard Merand managing director at the Red Lion at Hunningham

This is the second year that the team at the Red Lion has won the award

Richard Merand, managing director/tenant at the Red Lion, said: "It is always good to be recognised by other professionals .

"Larry Sullivan (head chef) and his team went the extra miles this year. The front of house have worked tiredly to serve the fresh cook food. Well done team."

Good Food Awards for Fish and Chips

Some of the team members from the St John's Fish Bar in Warwick

St John's Fish Bar in Warwick

This is the third year that the Fish Bar has won the award

Michael Michaels, owner of St John's Fish Bar said: "It feels fantastic to win this award because all that hard work and dedication that is going into it makes it worth while.

"We have been in the fish and chip industry for 40 years now and we have won more awards during this time.

"We would like to thank all our customers voting for of us."

The Good Food Award for Takeaways

Baabzi Miah, owner of Baabzi Indian Takeaway (left) with his dad Mostab Ali (right). Photo supplied

Baabzi Indian Takeaway in Warwick

This is the second year that the team at Baabzi Indian Takeaway has won a Good Food Award

Baabzi Miah, owner of Baabzi Indian Takeaway, said: "I am immensely proud of our whole team at Baabzi Takeaway. I was proud to even be shortlisted alongside so many great business owners and chefs but this is a moment I’ll never forget.

“My business was inspired by my father and grandfathers’ and mother's love of cooking but so many personal things have pushed me forward on my journey.

"All the hard work, dedication commitment and passion is rewarded and recognised. I'm incredibly humbled and inspired to keep working even harder.

“I’ve always said food is a unique way to connect with people and business is a pathway through food to bring a little joy, and I really hope I’ve done that for some people.

"Baabzi Indian Takeaway is more than a business for me - it’s been a lifeline during my toughest times and now it’s a moment of joy in my life after winning this award second time round.

"I would like to thank everyone in my community in Warwick for all the the love and support you have given me and my bussiness during some of the most challenging times for all businesses.

"Without your support none of this is possible You don’t know how much this means.”

Good Food Award for Cafes

The Brethren's Kitchen at The Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick

This is the fourth year that the Brethren's Kitchen has won a Good Food Award.

Nick Doughty, head chef Nick Doughty, who is also the proprietor and owner of NICuisine Limited, said: "This is a tremendous achievement and is in recognition of all the hard work and dedication of my excellent staff.

"Thank you also to our loyal customers who voted for us, and supported us through difficult times.

"Unfortunately, the Brethren's Kitchen has got to close from the December 24, 2021 for about 12 to 18 months while renovations take place at the Lord Leycester Hospital."

A spokesperson from the Good Food Awards said: "With some 596,140 eating establishments within the UK, competition for our Good Food Award was unsurprisingly tough.

"It was heartwarming to see the support our finalists received given the adversity everyone faced."

Elsewhere in Warwickshire, three venues were also listed in the Good Hotel Award. This included Broom Hall Inn in Broom in Alcester, Grimscote Manor Hotel in Coleshill and The Arden Hotel in Stratford.

The Brownsover Fish Bar in Rugby was also named as a winner in the Good Food Awards in the Fish and Chip category.