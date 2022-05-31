Here are the winners of the schoolchildren's Jubilee cake competition in Warwick

The entries from pupils were judged by the Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington, Norma Jenner of Norma Jean Bakery, and Ellen Manning local food blogger of ‘Eat with Ellen’. Photo supplied

School children from across Warwick recently competed in a Jubilee cake competition.

The competition was organised by Norma Jean Bakery and Warwick Town Council and encouraged pupils to create Jubilee-themed cupcakes or cookies.

Some of the entries to the competition. Photo supplied

The entries were judged on Thursday May 26 by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, Norma Jenner of Norma Jean Bakery, and local food blogger Ellen Manning, author of Eat with Ellen.

Joint winners were Ella Border from Aylesford School and ‘The Crowns of Coten End’ from Coten End Primary School, both in the five to nine age category.

The Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington said: “It was a pleasure to judge the talent of the competition.

"The entries were fit for royalty and show we have some great young bakers in Warwick.”

Some of the entries to the competition. Photo supplied

Norma Jenner, of Norma Jean Bakery, said: “It was lovely to be involved in judging the beautiful creations that were submitted.

"It was a very difficult choice as there are some very clever and imaginative young bakers in Warwick. I hope they carry on baking.”

The winners will be presented with their prizes by the Mayor at the Jubilee community event in the Market square on Thursday (June 2).

On the Jubilee event there will also be live music through the decades, as well as classic cars and a steam train. Food and drink will be provided by businesses including the Tilted Wig, Jack’s Shack, the Rose & Crown, the Fourpenny Shop Hotel & Restaurant and Ronnie’s Bar, Totally Thai and Norma Jean Bakery.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington with some of the cupcakes. Photo supplied