Here are the winners of the Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run 2024 in Leamington

Around 2,000 runners took to the streets of Leamington yesterday (Sunday April 7) as the town’s most popular 10k run celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run returned for its 20th year, with participants putting their best foot forward to raise money for a variety of local good causes.

The event also welcomed race directors from across the years as well as long-standing volunteers to celebrate the major milestone.

In the men’s race, Matt Scarsbrook (bottom), of Birchfield Harriers, triumphed in first place with a time of 31 minutes and 53 seconds while in the women’s category, Rachel Gifford (top), of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, clinched the top spot with a time of 36 minutes and 33 seconds. Photos by Jamie Gray.

In the men’s race, Matt Scarsbrook, of Birchfield Harriers, triumphed in first place with a time of 31 minutes and 53 seconds, while Frazer Knowles, of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, achieved second place and Alistair McDonnell, of Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club, came in third.

In the women’s category, Rachel Gifford, of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, clinched the top spot with a time of 36 minutes and 33 seconds, Natalie Bhangal, of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, came in second place, while Elisabeth Oldridge, of Loughborough Athletics, followed in third.

Matt said: “It’s my first time running the Regency 10k so I’m really pleased to have won.

"Leamington is a lovely town and it’s a really nice event.”

The men's and women’s category winners are presented with their trophies. Photos by Jamie Gray.

Rachel, who was also taking part for the first time, added: “It was fantastic to achieve first place.

"It was quite a hard run, but it was really good.

"It was also great have my coach Les Barnett there on the day to support me and the other runners.”

Sponsors Wright Hassall had a 15-strong team participate in the corporate category, which was won by Net Visibility.

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, said: “We are extremely proud to sponsor such a much-loved local event which makes a significant difference to good causes right across the area.

“This year’s event was a fantastic occasion which celebrated the run’s 20-year history, and I would like to congratulate all of those who took part.”

The event has raised more than £440,000 for local causes since it was first launched.

The official charities for this year’s event were The Ups of Downs and Young People First, which were each given a number of free fundraising places, and the proceeds of this year’s event will be donated to a range of local charities, community groups, clubs and PTAs.

Sam Tyler, of event organisers Leamington Round Table and Race Director for 2024, said: “It was excellent to see runners and spectators alike celebrating the event’s 20th anniversary.

“There was a brilliant atmosphere on the day which demonstrated just how important the event is to the whole community.

“I would like to thank sponsor Wright Hassall as well as the volunteers and supporters who make this event possible year after year.

We hope it continues to be just as successful in the years to come.”