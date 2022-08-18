Here is what teenagers in Warwickshire can do if they did not get the A-level or course results they had hoped for

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advice, guidance and support is available for those students across Warwickshire who did not receive the exam or course results they had hoped for today (Thursday August 18).

More than 6,000 17 and 18-year-olds have completed courses and sat exams this year, at schools/academies, further education colleges, sixth form colleges and training providers around the county.

As well as A-levels, a number of young people are also be celebrating their achievements in other qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate, BTECs, NVQs, T-Levels and apprenticeships.

There is help through schools and colleges and for those who have not achieved the outcome they wanted.

The following website contains information to help with searching and applying for an apprenticeship https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch

Young people can contact Prospects, Warwickshire’s careers’ support providers directly via phone at 01926 461600 or 02476 321 950 or the website https://prospectsnow.me/

The National Careers Service can also be contacted to access free information and advice about education, training and work by calling 0800 100 900.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has offered some words for all those in his constituency who received their exam and course results today.

He said: “You have come through unprecedented years of disruption and on your behalf may I acknowledge all the work of so many dedicated teaching staff who have done so much to deliver the best quality education during the pandemic.

“You should be so proud of what you achieve given the difficult circumstances of the last three years.

“Whether you got the results you deserve or you fell just short, there are so many options - your success is never defined by one set of exam results.

“Whatever you do, going to university, to college, into apprenticeships or straight into the world of full-time work, this is such an important moment in your lives.

“But whatever your next move, I wish you the best of luck – and please know that support is available.