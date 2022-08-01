Here's how you can learn more about Southam's rich history at a new exhibition

Southam Heritage Collection is holding its free exhibition called ‘Southam Timeline’ in Tithe Place. Photo supplied

Southam Heritage Collection is holding its free exhibition called ‘Southam Timeline’ in Tithe Place.

It is open on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings between 10 am and noon and it shows a timeline through nearly two thousand years of Southam’s history.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from the charity said: “The wall posters start in the Roman era, touch on how and why the town developed in the way it did, to come a full circle into the 21st century when Tithe Place was built over the remnants of a Roman boundary ditch.

"Follow the important dates in Southam’s history such as when the land belonged to Lady Godiva’s husband to be given to the Coventry Monks, through becoming a town when it was given it’s market charter in 1227, how the 17th century Civil War affected the people, when a major fire in 1742 burnt most of the town centre down resulting in major rebuilds in the Georgian style, how the cement industry started to World War One and World War Two, and on to present day.

“Look at our display cabinets and see if the children can recognise any of the items, or even if you do. There are various publications on different periods of life in the town, as late as Southam Zoo, with two different window displays on Roman Archaeology found on the Flying Fields new housing estate and the 1914 Southam Flower Show which was held at the start of the Great War.”