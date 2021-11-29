Here's the Christmas events taking place in Whitnash in December

Poster for the Whitnash Christmas lights switch-on event.

There is plenty going on to make townspeople feel festive in Whitnash this Christmas.

Four major events will take place in the town in December.

The town's Christmas lights switch-on event takes place at and around the Plough and Harrow Pub this coming Sunday (December 5) from 4pm to 6pm. Royal Spa Brass and the Oom-Pah Band and vocalist Leah Heath will perform at the Whitnash Mayor's Christmas Concert at the Community Centre in Acre Close on Saturday December 11 from 7.30pm to late.

Whitnash Mayor's Christmas Concert poster.

This will be the last big event to take place at the old community centre.

Admission costs £7.50 and include a bratwurst hotdog.

Call 01926 470394 or 07855 372323.

For one night only before Christmas Eve, Santa will visit the town on Sunday December 19 between 5pm and 8pm.

Poster for the Santa Comes to Whitnash event.

Santa will take a route from St Margaret's church and calling at Home Farm Crescent Shops, Leamington Golf Club, The Hod Carrier, Lancaster Way, The Co-Op at Warwick Gates, The Hungry Horse pub, Acre Close Shops, St Joseph's church, Whitnash Methodist church, and finishing at The Plough and Harrow pub.

For more information about this event follow the Whitnash Fun Day Facebook page.

Jack and Bean Stalk will be this year's family pantomime in the town.

Performances will take place at the new Whitnash Civic Centre in Acre Close on Tuesday December 28 at noon and 4pm.

Poster for the Whitnash panto.

The duration of the show is about two hours including an interval.

Tickets cost £7.50 and include a children's gift and a chance to meet the cast.

Refreshments will be on sale.