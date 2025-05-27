'Here's to another 40 years of bringing style to Warwick': Heaphys celebrates four decades in town

Cllr David Skinner, who was the Mayor of Warwick at the time, presenting the team at Heaphys with a certificate to mark their 40th anniversary. Photo by Warwick Town Council

A popular menswear shop in Warwick has recently marked its 40th anniversary in the town.

Heaphys, which is located in Westgate House in Market Street, is run by Paul Watson and Kevin Scott.

They have owned the business since 2012 – taking over from the previous owner Robert Nash who owned the shops as a group.

The team at Heaphys recently celebrated the shop being in the town for 40 years. Photos by Heaphys

Prior to taking over, Paul had been the manager at the shop since 1986 and Kevin had been the assistant manager since 2004.

The pair marked the shops 40th anniversary in the town on April 26 and also received a certificate from Cllr David Skinner, who was the mayor at the time.

Reflecting on the anniversary, Paul and Kevin said: “To reach 40 years in Warwick makes us feel very proud.

"Warwick is a beautiful town with a long and rich history.

Heaphys in Warwick. Photo by Heaphys

"We like to think we’ve become one of the town’s many attractions over the years.”

Cllr David Skinner, who was mayor at the time of the anniversary, added: “Congratulations Heaphys, to another staple and well loved business in their 40th anniversary of being in town. Here's to another 40 years of bringing style to Warwick.”

Paul and Kevin said they are also grateful for the support shown by the community over the years.

“As we look back over the last 40 years we’d like to say how grateful we are for the support and appreciation we’ve received from our customers, local people, regular visitors, many of them good friends we’ve grown to know, relationships we’ve built,” they said.

"For introducing your family members and recommending your friends, for giving us a try and for seeking our advice.

"Each moment spent helping people feel and look their best is what we do it all for.”

Speaking about the shop’s history, Paul and Kevin said: “The trading name of Heaphys can be traced back to 1831 when it was founded by George Heaphy.

"The clothing name was then passed down through his descendants, until 1952 when it changed hands into the Nash family who carried it on until 2012.

“In the 40 years of being open in Warwick we have seen many changes in fashion.

"From the oversize clothing of the 1980s through to the Peaky blinders influence in the late 2010s, weathering a few recessions along the way, and along with the help and understanding of many of our suppliers, to survive the pandemic lockdown.

“Warwick has changed a lot in that time also, with a lot of residential and commercial developments springing up all around it with it being an easy commute to London, Birmingham and Manchester etc. bringing a lot of new people into the town and the prospect of new customers.

“Over the years we have been fortunate to have a good customer following, many returning to shop with us despite moving out of the area to different parts of the UK, and many have become friends and hopefully going forward that will continue.

“The one thing that hasn’t changed in the 40 years is how we look after our customer along with some fantastic clothing, which has been the core of our business and why we are still here and intend to be for many years to come.”