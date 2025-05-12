How booklovers’ gamble to ‘take the plunge’ on Warwick bookshop ten years ago has paid off for the town

Warwick’s independent book shop has marked 10 years in the town and is looking forward to many more.

Mog and Pauline Harris have become well known in the town since they took over Warwick Books in April 2015.

Mog, who is from Warwick, trained and worked in theatre design and spent some time working in Italy and France for an International Youth Charity where she met Pauline.

Warwick Books recently marked its 10th anniversary in the town. Photo show Pauline and Mog Harris with their daughter Cassia. Photo by Warwick Books

Pauline was born in Metz in the North-East of France and was the general secretary of a National Youth Charity.

Speaking about how the pair took over the book shop, Mog said: “My parents visited us in France for Christmas and happened to mention that the local bookshop was for sale.

“Pauline and I exchanged a look across the table and decided to take the plunge there and then.

“We were, and are, avid readers, but we had zero experience in the book trade or running a shop.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner with Pauline Harris from Warwick Books. Photo by Warwick Town Council.

“We relocated to Warwick in 2015 and felt a real sense of support and encouragement from the previous owners, the bookselling community and a warm welcome from local people.”

The bookshop has become a community hub – running and supporting book groups and a series of ‘Meet the Author’ events, attracting big name authors to the town including: Val McDermid, Anthony Horowitz, Cressida Cowell and Michael Morpurgo.

Warwick Books also supports the Warwick Words History Festival, school author events and has developed a reputation with publishers for supporting local and debuting authors.

The past decade has been challenging for small businesses and the high street – and the pandemic hit independent bookshops hard.

As well as facing the difficulty in sourcing books during this time, the couple revised their business model entirely and became a warehouse – taking orders, doing click and collect from the front step and making deliveries where needed.

However, with the support of the town and their regular customers, they made it through.

Pauline said: “Recommendations to customers and passing on reviews and suggestions from others is an absolute pleasure.

"It is so rewarding to sell books to children who have saved their pocket money to buy a particular title or to hear how much a regular customer enjoyed something you recommended.”

Now a decade on, the family business continues. Their daughter Cassia, who arrived in 2022, can often be found greeting customers and has begun referring to Warwick Books as ‘my bookshop’, suggesting the family may have another few decades in the book trade.

Mog added: "It still amazes me that we own a bookshop, and that I am paid to talk books with friends.

"We are so very grateful for the last decade and are looking forward to the next few years on the Market Place.”

To mark the anniversary, The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner, presented Mog and Pauline with a certificate.

He said: “We are so lucky to have such a fabulous book shop right in the heart of town in the Market square.

"Not only do they provide us with every sort of book you desire, Mogg and Pauline do many other things too.

"Like having book signing days, meet the author, activities for children, providing the books for Warwick school at prize giving and supporting Warwick History Book festival too.”