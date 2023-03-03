With the Coronation just two months away, Warwick District Council is sending out a reminder to residents who are planning to hold a street party or similar event that the deadline to apply for a road closure is fast approaching.

Giant TV screens will be put up in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth to show the coronation of King Charles III.

The event at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday May 6 will be broadcast around the world.

And with the Coronation just two months away, Warwick District Council (WDC) is sending

Royal celebration bunting.

out a reminder to residents who are planning to hold a street party or similar event that the deadline to apply for a road closure is fast approaching.

Groups of neighbours or community organisations are being encouraged to organise a celebratory event or gathering over the bank holiday weekend (Saturday 6 to Monday 8 May), provided the necessary permissions are in place, with applications to close a road or street to be submitted to WDC by Friday March 24.

Councillor Liam Bartlett, WDC’s portfolio holder for arts and economy said: “This moment in our history is worthy of a fitting celebration, so it would be great to see residents coming together to share this joyful occasion.”

In advance of the Coronation, preparations are being made by the Town Councils in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Whitnash to live stream the service on large screens, with the times and venues to be published on WDC’s website.

A Jubilee Street Party.