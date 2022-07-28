Here's what's happening at Warwick Castle this summer - from stunt shows to fireworks

It’s set to be a bumper summer at Warwick Castle with many events lined up for the season. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

It’s set to be a bumper summer at Warwick Castle with many events lined up for the season.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From July 23 to September 4, much-loved favourites, such as Dragon Slayer, Wars of the Roses LIVE! and Sundown Spectacular will be returning, but the castle teams says the shows will be bigger and better than ever before.

It’s set to be a bumper summer at Warwick Castle with many events lined up for the season. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

Here’s what’s happening:

~ Dragon Slayer - August 12 to August 21 (except August 14)

The renowned, much-loved spectacular that is Dragon Slayer returns for volume two, bringing a new 360 immersive evening to audiences that combines horses, light shows, stunts and fireworks.

Bringing a brand-new format to the legend of Guy of Warwick, the show will be set in within the Castle walls in a purposed-built arena.

There will also be a host of street food and bar options available.

~ Wars of the Roses LIVE! - July 23 to September 4

Once again the Knights of Middle England will bring to life the drama of the rival houses of York and Lancaster, in which Warwick Castle played a vital part during the fifteenth century.

Visitors can pick a side to support as the iconic war unfolds in front of your eyes.

~ Sundown Spectacular - August 25 to August 29

The Digbeth Dining Club, one of the UK’s leading operators, will once again be bringing an evening of live bands, DJs, bars and street food to the iconic castle grounds.

As the sun sets over the grounds, illuminating Castle towers will bring Warwick Castle to life before the evening ends in a fireworks finale.

As well as the special events, the castle will continue to host its usual shows and attractions, including the birds of prey show, the Falconer’s Quest, the new Zog Playland, the Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star interactive trail, and the outdoor Zog Live Show.

There’s also the Horrible Histories Maze, the Bowman Show and the castle interior including the Princess Tower, The Kingmaker, the Castle Dungeon and the Great Hall.