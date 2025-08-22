Here's what's happening in Warwick this bank holiday weekend
The town, which boasts the popular castle as well as many historical sites and museums, will some returning as well as some new events over the weekend.
Here’s what’s happening:
Saturday August 23
Repair Cafe
The Court House will be hosting its Repair Café from 10am to 2pm where residents are encouraged to bring along their broken items to see if the knowledgeable volunteers can repair it. There is no charge for repairs. Refreshments will also be available.
Volunteer day
Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden will be hosting a volunteer day, from 1pm to 3pm where people can learn more about giving their time at the historic site.
Warwick market
The weekly market in the town’s market square will take place as usual.
Sunday August 24
The Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show
The annual show will be returning to the town for two days.
It will be open on Saturday from 10.30am to 5pm.
Organised by the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society (WHAS), it will be taking place inside the Court House in Jury Street and in the Pageant Garden, which is located at the back of the building.
The competitive show displays will include classes for floral art, flowers, vegetables and fruit, and domestic produce, along with special young peoples’ sections for artwork and produce.
The Pageant Garden – which is free to visit – will host a selection of craft stalls selling items including jewellery and gifts, children's items, artworks and edible produce.
There also will be refreshments available, including a beer tent with lunchtime music entertainment, along with a tombola, a plant stall and a raffle with a range of prizes that have been donated by several Warwick businesses.
Monday August 25
Big Summer Market
CJ’s Events Warwickshire will be bringing a ‘Big Summer Market’ to Warwick’s town centre from 11am to 4pm.
Taking place on the bank holiday Monday (August 25), the event will feature a range of art and craft stalls, local produce, street food, and a mini pop-up beach.
There will also be face painting, children’s rides and balloon modelling.
The Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show
The show returns for its second day – this time running from 10.30am to 4pm.
All trophies will be presented by the Mayor of Warwick today.
Other attractions in the town
Warwick has many activities as well as places to visit.
Here are just a few for some inspiration:
- The Lord Leycester
- Various trails around the town (available at the Visitor Information Centre inside the Court House)
- Climbing the tower at St Mary’s Church (weather depending)
- The Fusiliers Museum
- The Market Hall Museum
- The Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum
- The Queen's Royal Hussars' Museum
- Hill Close Gardens
- Warwick Castle