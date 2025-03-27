Here's what's happening in Warwick this weekend

There are several events taking place in Warwick this weekend. Top left photo by Leila Hawkins Photography, bottom left and right by Mike Baker

This weekend residents and visitors are being invited to attend the activities taking place in the town centre on Saturday (March 29).

There are several events taking place in the town alongside the town’s other attractions and places of interest.

Here’s what’s happening

Priory Pools Community Centre Fundraising Launch event

The event is being held to mark the team behind the new community centre raising more than £1.5million towards the £2million total needed for the construction of the project.

It will take place in and around the market square as a boosted Saturday market, which is being sponsored by Moore & Tibbits Solicitors.

Live music will run from 10am to 3pm, with acts including ‘Sambassadors of Groove’, Spa Brass, Rock Choir, Plum Jerkin Morris Dancers, Spakulele and a teen band from ‘Top of the Rock Tuition’.

There will also be stalls and activities including an Easter trail, face painting, have a go on an electric drum kit, a fire engine and 4WD ambulance.

The ‘Thrive Bus’ will also be parked up and will be offering a nail bar and games.

St Mary’s Immaculate School and Warwick Recycles will also be selling gifts and plants for Mother’s Day (the following day).

The new community centre will be located between Priory Park and the Packmores Estate and is designed to meet a variety of needs.

Its hall will host events and activities, while dedicated rooms will provide space for support services and group activities. There will also be a community café.

For more information about the project go to: www.priorypoolscc.org

Mother’s Day Crafts

From 1pm to 3pm, St Mary’s Church will be offering refreshments as well as craft activities.

It will be an opportunity for children to make a Mother’s Day card or decorate a pot and plant a bulb for a Mother’s Day present to give on the following day (Sunday March 30).

The Mayor of Warwick’s Spring Sing

Running from 11am to 1pm, the Spring Sing will take place in St Mary’s Church.

It will feature the Girl Choristers of St Mary’s Church, including BBC Junior Young Chorister of the Year, Anna Chester, members of the Warwick Prep School senior choir and Warwick Schools Foundation instrumentalists.

The event is raising money in aid of the Mayor’s chosen charities.

Tickets cost £3 but it is free for those aged under 16 years old. Tickets can be purchased from the Visitor Information Centre or on the door.

Other things to do in the town

As well as the above events taking place, many of the town’s museums and attractions will also be open over the weekend including the Fusilier Museum in Jury Street, the Lord Leycester in High Street and The museum of The Queen's Royal Hussars in Priory Road.

The Market Hall Museum in Market Place also be hosting the Mary Anning Maquette, which is the original clay model of a new sculpture honouring Mary Anning, a pioneering palaeontologist whose discoveries of ichthyosaurs, plesiosaurs, and other fossils on the Jurassic Coast revolutionised the field.

This exhibit, on loan from the charity and trustees of Mary Anning Rocks!, will live in Mary’s home town of Lyme Regis in Dorset following its country-wide tour, but for a limited time visitors to the Market Hall Museum will have the chance to see it up close.