Here's what's happening with parking in Warwick during the road race for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The cycling road race for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be taking place in Warwick next week.

The event will start and finish at Myton Fields and the lap length of the route is 16km.

The Women’s Race will see cyclists complete seven laps and the Men’s Race will see cyclists complete 10 laps.

There will be several road closures due to the event and Warwickshire County Council has also announced that there will be limited parking available across the town on the day.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, with stewarded crossing points on the road race route.

“We are currently arranging more parking options, please check the website for the latest information.”

Here’s what has been organised so far:

Residential Parking

~ Parking will be restricted along the entire road race course from 6pm on Saturday August 6 until 7pm on Sunday August 7.

~ Road closures will be in place from 3am to 7pm on August 7.

~ It is not possible to park vehicles on the roads being used for the event.

~ Anyone living along the route, is advised to read the road closure information and park on streets off the route or in designated car parks from the day before the race.

~ Any vehicles parked on the course will be towed (If your vehicle is towed, contact 01565 872707).

~ If anyone lives along the route and needs to use their vehicle on the day of the road race, car parks are available outside of the course to use.

Alternative parking locations for residents

Free car parking is available in the following locations between 6pm on August 6 to 8am on August 8. The council said this list may be updated.

For residents who require their vehicle to be off the road race route, but do not need to use their vehicle until after 7pm on August 7, the following car parks are available:

~ Barrack Street car park, Warwick

~ Saltisford car park, Warwick

~ St Nicholas’ Park car park, Warwick (can only be used in conjunction with a resident parking permit displayed in vehicle)

~ Sainsbury’s Local, Coten End, Warwick (available from 8pm August 6)

~ Peter Posh, Coten End, Warwick (available from 8pm August 6)

~ Lidl, Emscote Road, Warwick

~ Tesco Superstore, Emscote Road, Warwick

For residents who need to use their vehicle on the day of the road races, the following car parks are available:

~ Cape Road car park, Warwick

~ Morrisons, Leamington

Spectator parking

~ The council is encouraging spectators to use public transport or ‘active travel’ to access Warwick wherever possible.

~ Those who need to travel by car, are recommend to pre-book a parking space. There will be limited car parking available for those that turn up on the day of the race without a booking.

~ Secure, stewarded cycle parking will be available in locations around the course. The council says information on cycle parking will be updated shortly.