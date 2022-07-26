He's one of our own: Leamington boxer Lewis Williams is gearing up for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Leamington boxer Lewis Williams is getting ready for the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games this week.

The heavyweight, who is 23, will represent Team England at the Games.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis is coached by former pro Edwin Cleary, who owns Cleary’s Boxing Gym in Leamington.

Last Saturday (July 23) Lewis met with Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, the Mayor of Leamington Nick Wilkins, and Adrain Bush, chairman of the Randolph Turpin Memorial Fund. They all wished the boxer luck in the upcoming Games.

Speaking about the Games, Lewis Williams said: “There’s more excitement now the games are closer and here it’s more of a realisation and it’s a bit more realistic that it’s here.

"Now it’s down to tapering down and recovery, being nice and sharp for the Games and then giving me the edge over the other opponents from my experience now from sparing with top people like Anthony Joshua and all the other lads I’ve sparred with – pros and amateurs at GB Boxing alongside all my competition in international tournaments.”

Heavyweight Boxer Lewis Williams, with Leamington Mayor Nick Wilkins (left), Matt Western MP for Warwick and Leamington and Adrain Bush, chairman of the Randolph Turpin Memorial Fund. Photo supplied by Reece Singh PR

MP Matt Western said: “It was great to link up once more with Whitnash’s own GB heavyweight boxer Lewis Williams ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham which begins this week.

“We spoke about his chances, going for gold and being inspired by the legacy of Warwick and Leamington boxing greats Randolph and Dick Turpin.

“Dick broke the colour bar - which prevented black British boxers from competing for titles – and went on to win his first international title at the Commonwealth Games of 1950.

“Lewis is ranked seventh in the world and says taking the title, and following in the footsteps of Dick, would be a dream come true.

“And, on home turf, he could have the edge over his opponents.

“Leamington is behind you, Lewis. Good luck.”

Lewis has fought in more than 70 amateur bouts and in 2018, he won gold at the GB Elite Three Nations Championships and England Elite National Championships.

He also won silver at the 2019 EUBC Under 22 European Boxing Championships in Russia.