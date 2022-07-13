Packing a punch: Meet the Leamington boxers making their mark at world and professional level

Heavyweight boxer Lewis Williams, from Leamington, will be representing Team England at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games this summer. Photo courtesy of Reece Singh Promotions

As Leamington prepares to be one of the host towns for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games two boxers who train at the same gym in the town are making their mark at both world and professional level.

Heavyweight Lewis Williams, 23, will represent Team England at the games while his Cleary’s Boxing Gym stablemate Danny Quartermaine, who fights at super featherweight, has just won his fifth straight professional bout having turned pro in 2020 after fighting 89 times at amateur level.

Both are coached by former pro Edwin Cleary and are being promoted by Reece Singh.

Having fought in more than 70 amateur bouts, Lewis is part of the GB Boxing Squad and in 2018, won gold at the GB Elite Three Nations Championships and England Elite National Championships.

He also won silver at the 2019 EUBC Under 22 European Boxing Championships in Russia.

He now has his sights on Commonwealth Games glory and representing Great Britain at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

And Danny thinks that, with the home crowd behind him in Birmingham, now is a great opportunity for Lewis to shine in front of the world’s media.

Danny said: “The three biggest tournaments at amateur level are the World Championships, The Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

"The games this summer will be a great platform from which Lewis can excel and show both the country and the world what he’s capable of.”

Danny, 25 and who lives in Cubbington, said he had several different jobs while fighting as an amateur but that sponsorship has now allowed him to train full time and “propelled him to another level”.

He said: “I’ve now been able to spar with lads at European and world level including Michael Conlon.

"My head was being turned towards going pro for the past three years and I’m so happy I decided to do it.

"I’ve found my dream job and it’s not always that people can say that.”

The Commonwealth Games will take place from Thursday July 28 to Monday August 8.