Hidden heart-shaped walks unveiled in Warwickshire for Valentine's Day and leap year proposals

Hidden heart-shaped walks, panoramic tower views and Tudor countryside feasts have been unveiled as the most romantic proposal destinations in Warwickshire this leap year.

An extra day is added to the month of February every four years to ensure the annual calendar matches the solar year – creating a leap year – and with it comes a centuries old tradition where women used to propose to men on February 29.

And with Valentine’s Day on the horizon too, Warwickshire County Council’s Green Spaces team have teamed up with cupid to provide inspiration for those wanting to capture their lover’s heart and pop the big question – or to simply spend some quality time with loved ones.

Top: a couple relaxing during a heart shaped walk in Warwickshire, bottom left: a Medieval Banquet at Coombe Abbey, bottom right: the RSC Tower in Stratford (credit Sam Allard).

Brinklow Marina, Kingsbury Water Park and Warwick’s Kingfisher Pool have been identified as the top destinations in the county for couples to enjoy a romantic heart-shaped stroll.

Brinklow Marina is the largest of the walks at seven miles.

It starts on Rugby Road as it meets Fosse Way, heading down towards Brinklow Road, through Hungerfield, across The Oxford Canal and past Brinklow Marina, before looping back through Kings Newnham towards the starting point.

Kingfisher Pool - which is a short walk from Warwick Castle along the River Avon – is a hidden heart-shaped pool, and an ideal spot to ask the big question after roaming round one of the UK’s oldest medieval attractions. Full details of this two-mile round walk can be found here.

A quiet walking route at the heart of Warwickshire’s premier water attraction, Kingsbury Water Park, is a 0.5 mile heart-shaped trail around the perimeter of Cliff Pool South.

It is located around a two-mile round walk from the main entrance to Kingsbury Water Park, providing a great romantic work out.

Coombe Abbey Hotel’s award-winning medieval banquets are a hit all year round, but are bound to impress the other half on Valentine’s Day weekend, and are perfect for working couples and larger groups.

