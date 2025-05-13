High Sheriff of Warwickshire calls for groups to take action by applying for grants to help keep young people safe

The newly appointed High Sheriff of Warwickshire Karen Lynch is calling on community groups, youth organisations and charities to take advantage of funding. Photo supplied

The newly appointed High Sheriff of Warwickshire is calling on community groups, youth organisations and charities to take advantage of funding.

Karen Lynch took on the role in April, and as part of her year of service, she has adopted Warwickshire Crimebeat as one of the key causes she will champion, which will align with her theme of “Collaboration for Greater Impact.”

Now, she is calling on community groups, youth organisations and charities to apply for the funding available through Warwickshire Crimebeat – which is a local grants scheme tackling youth crime and anti-social behaviour.

“There’s never been a more important time to invest in young people,” she said. “We know that early support, positive role models and safe spaces for children and teens are some of the best defences against crime and harm.

"I want to make sure every corner of Warwickshire knows this fund exists – and uses it.”

The Warwickshire Crimebeat is part of National Crimebeat, the charity of the High Sheriffs’ Association of England and Wales. It supports projects for young people aged 5 to 25, helping them avoid involvement in crime and instead play a positive role in their communities.

The Warwickshire fund is open for applications now, with two categories:

Youth-led projects (with young people shaping and delivering the work)

Adult-led projects (where adults provide structured, supportive programmes for young people)

The High Sheriff added: “If you’re running a football club, mentoring scheme, school safety initiative, creative workshop or peer support group – and your work is helping young people stay safe and thrive – Crimebeat wants to hear from you.”

For more information go to: https://www.warwickshirecrimebeat.org.uk/