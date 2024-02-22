High Sheriff of Warwickshire presents award to University of Warwick volunteers for their work in the community

Sophie Hilleary, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff surprised students at a meet and greet event by awarding them with a High Sheriff Award for their hard work and dedication to helping the community. The Warwick Volunteers group supports students at the University of Warwick to volunteer in their communities both on and off campus. Photo supplied

The University of Warwick Volunteers Group have been recognised with an award for their dedication to the community.

Sophie Hilleary, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff, surprised students at a meet and greet event on Wednesday (February 21) by awarding them with a High Sheriff Award for their hard work and dedication to helping the community.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zosia East, Warwick Volunteers president and third year law student with Warwickshire’s High Sheriff, Sophie Hilleary. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwick Volunteers supports students at the University of Warwick to volunteer in their communities both on and off campus.

They engage in activities in Coventry, Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick, working on programmes with charities, community groups and schools.

Warwickshire’s High Sheriff, Sophie Hilleary said: “Warwick Volunteers go above and beyond to help our communities.

"They use their personal time, away from their studies, to help with important and much needed projects and charity work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s an honour to be able to give awards to unsung heroes and Warwick Volunteers are a group of heroes that deserve to be celebrated.”

The High Sheriff award is awarded to recognise and celebrate the work of individuals and groups who have made outstanding contributions to the community.

Zosia East, Warwick Volunteers president and third year law student, said: “We have around 3,000 volunteers at the university so this award is for everyone who’s given up their time to help the community.