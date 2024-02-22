High Sheriff of Warwickshire presents award to University of Warwick volunteers for their work in the community
The University of Warwick Volunteers Group have been recognised with an award for their dedication to the community.
Sophie Hilleary, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff, surprised students at a meet and greet event on Wednesday (February 21) by awarding them with a High Sheriff Award for their hard work and dedication to helping the community.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Warwick Volunteers supports students at the University of Warwick to volunteer in their communities both on and off campus.
They engage in activities in Coventry, Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick, working on programmes with charities, community groups and schools.
Warwickshire’s High Sheriff, Sophie Hilleary said: “Warwick Volunteers go above and beyond to help our communities.
"They use their personal time, away from their studies, to help with important and much needed projects and charity work.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It’s an honour to be able to give awards to unsung heroes and Warwick Volunteers are a group of heroes that deserve to be celebrated.”
The High Sheriff award is awarded to recognise and celebrate the work of individuals and groups who have made outstanding contributions to the community.
Zosia East, Warwick Volunteers president and third year law student, said: “We have around 3,000 volunteers at the university so this award is for everyone who’s given up their time to help the community.
"Being a part of Warwick Volunteers is so rewarding because you can see that what you’re doing is having a positive impact on somebody’s life.”