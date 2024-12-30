Hippo was the star of Leamington choir's Christmas concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hippo was the guest star at this year’s Leamington Singers’ Christmas Concert for family and friends on Tuesday December 17.

An eclectic selection of songs, mostly with a Christmassy theme, was provided to give the audience a taste of what the choir members get up to on Tuesday evenings.

Everyone applauded the entrance of the beautiful Hippo in her party dress, with her undeniable star qualities, though her singing abilities remain a secret.

The concert began with some pop and timeless songs before leading into the Christmas theme.

The Leamington Singers Christmas Concert 2024. Picture supplied.

Carole Day gave a polished performance as soloist in Hush, be still, a beautiful song about The Nativity, leading into the Christmas music.

The concert finished with two much-loved traditional Carols, including a delightful, unusual rendition of the rousing Hark The Herald Angels Sing.

Between the songs Mike Horth, the music director, shared some background information on the next song, together with some appropriate quiz questions, which were a novel addition to the fun.

Afterwards everyone mingled and chatted over mince pies and mulled wine which contributed to a wonderful evening, to create a great pre-Christmas atmosphere.

If you would like to be a member of the Leamington Singers visit leamingtonsingers.com or email [email protected] for more information.

No audition is required nor an ability to read music.

A love of singing is all that is required, and a varied taste in songs.

The choir meets at St Nicholas church, Radford Semele. on Tuesday evenings during school term-time, to sing from 8pm - 9.30 p.m.,