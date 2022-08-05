Historic Berkswell Windmill near Kenilworth welcoming visitors this weekend

The historic Berkswell Windmill will be opening its doors to the public this weekend. Photos supplied

The historic Berkswell Windmill will be opening its doors to the public this weekend - with Morris Dancers and crafts.

The Grade II Listed windmill will be open on Saturday (August 6) from noon until 4pm.

Visitors are being invited to bring their families and friends to the site, where they can enjoy a cream tea on the lawn as well as a guided tour of the mill.

There will also be performances by Morris Dancers and the Coventry Spinners and Weavers will be demonstrating their crafts.

The Berkswell Windmill is located in Windmill Lane, Balsall Common, CV7 7GY

Entrance costs £5 for adults, £1 for under 16's and free for under 12's and includes a tour

Here’s some background about the windmill:

The Warwickshire Tower Mill is in full working order and grinds corn to make flour.

It's four wooden sails, together, weigh 5 tonnes. It's roof is known as a cap and is built in the shape of an upside down boat which is typical of Warwickshire Windmills.

The roof turns all the way around, 360 degrees so that the sails can face the wind.

It is one of the few remaining Mills in the world, which is complete with all original internal machinery.

It was built in 1826 and is on the site of a much older wooden Post Mill. There has been a windmill on this site, we believe, from the 10th Century.