Historic building project in Warwick named as finalist in regional awards

A historic building project in Warwick has been named as a finalist in regional awards.

The Lord Leycester Hospital has been shortlisted in the Heritage Project category in the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards, West Midlands 2024.

The Lord Leycester in Warwick. Photo by Lord Leycester

The Grade I-listed medieval building reopened to the public in August 2023 following an 18-month restoration project.

Since then, the site has welcomed around 10,000 people through its doors, all able to explore never-seen-before parts of the 700-year-old buildings, the café-shop, and a revamped visitor experience.

The site reopened after a winter break on March 1, and 2024 will mark the first time the Lord Leycester has been open for almost a full season following the £4.5 million refurbishment project – with almost £2million coming from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The RICS Awards showcase initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. It also recognises ‘outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies’.

The entries are shortlisted across five categories – Residential Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector, Refurbishment-Revitalisation.

Chair of the West Midlands RICS Awards judging panel, Bryony Siggs, said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in the West Midlands shortlisted for these awards.

"It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”

Companies can still enter an additional six categories – which will be judged nationally – and have until April 26 to submit entries.