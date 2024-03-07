The Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick. Photo supplied Lord Leycester

Warwick’s historic Lord Leycester has now reopened for the year after a break during the winter months.

The 700-year-old site opened on March 1, and 2024 will mark the first time the Lord Leycester has been open for almost a full season following a £4.5 million refurbishment project – with almost £2million coming from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Lord Leycester was open in 2023 from August to December 24 but was closed for January and February over the winter period.

A spokesperson from the Lord Leycester Hospital said: “Our project has transformed the Lord Leycester into a modern, authentic visitor attraction, featuring stories of the heritage buildings, and residents past and present.

“We also have a new gift shop, cafe, and ticket office.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors back to the Lord Leycester for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.

“We have an exciting line up of events and workshops for visitors to enjoy, including a range of artist-led creative workshops, the popular smart talk series, themed family drop in activities and more.

“It is also a wonderful time of year to visit our gardens – you might even spot some Tudor-themed fairies on our new Fairy Trail starting at Easter.

“Come and visit the Lord Leycester to see the magnificent changes that have been made during the renovations, improving the visitor experience and preserving our beautiful medieval half-timbered buildings for generations to come.”