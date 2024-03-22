Historic Compton Verney set to host Easter activities - here's what's happening

Top left shows Kineton RAF STEM session (photo by Tegen Kimbley), top right shows the Easter egg trail (photo by Compton Verney, bottom left shows Leap then Look's work (photo by Leap then Look) and bottom right shows a Get Mucky, Get Making session (photo by Compton Verney).

The historic Compton Verney is set to host several activities over the Easter holidays.

As part of the site’s 20th anniversary of welcoming visitors to the site, it will be hosting the activities around the grounds and galleries.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what’s happening

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leap then Look – Open Studios March 26 to 29 from 10.30am to 4pm

Across four days, the historic Adam Hall at Compton Verney will turn into a creative studio. Visitors will be able to explore materials, construction, movement, line, form, and space in an ever-changing installation with the contemporary arts group Leap Then Look.

It will be free with a valid day ticket or membership and will be a drop-in session suitable for all ages.

To find out more go to: https://www.comptonverney.org.uk/event/leap-then-look-open-studios/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get Mucky, Get Making March 28 and April 4 from 10.30am to 3.30pm

Back for Easter, Compton Verney’s Get Mucky, Get Making sessions will combine the art gallery with the woodland.

During the Easter holidays, visitors will get the chance to decorate clay eggs, make Easter crowns and weave mini baskets.

Best suited to Toddlers up to age five.

Booking is advised as these sessions sell out: https://www.comptonverney.org.uk/event/get-mucky-get-making/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kineton RAF STEM on March 27, April 3 and May 29 from 10.30am to 3pm

The team at Kineton RAF STEM are coming back to Compton Verney during the Easter holiday and May half term for a day of design and engineering.

Free with a valid day ticket/membership, people can drop in to take part in a challenge designed to encourage teamwork and creative thinking.

to find out more go to: https://www.comptonverney.org.uk/event/kineton-raf-stem/

Easter Trail from March 29 to April 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can explore the grounds of Compton Verney with an Easter trail map and use the clues to discover what animals hide inside each egg.

Children can colour in their answers, discover what is about to hatch at Easter and earn a prize at the end.