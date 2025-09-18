Historic gardens in Warwick getting ready to host apple festival next month

Hill Close Gardens in Warwick. Photo supplied

The team at a collection of historic gardens in Warwick are getting ready to host an apple festival next month.

Hill Close Gardens, which is in Bread and Meat Close, will be hosting the event on October 11 and 12.

This site is a collection of 16 restored Victorian gardens, which also features more than 70 heritage apple varieties.

For many years, the team at the gardens hosted an ‘Apple Day’ - however in 2024, the popular event was turned into a two-day festival marking the apple harvest.

The event will feature stalls and activities and a chance to buy apple varieties not found in supermarkets.

The garden will be open from 11am-4pm on both days and usual entry charges will apply.

With less than a month to go, the team are also looking for local crafters, artists and producers to attend the event.

For more information about having a stall at the Apple Festival weekend contact Hill Close Gardens via email at: [email protected]