Warwick in Bloom reveals its winners of the 2025 competition

The winners of the Warwick in Bloom 2025 competition were announced this month. Photos by Warwick Town Council

The 11 category and medal winners of this year’s Warwick in Bloom competition have been announced.

The competition included a range of categories to enter for anyone with a CV34 postcode.

This year’s competition attracted both returning and new entries and saw 47 medals awarded, including 28 gold medals, on September 4.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D'Arcy with a representative from the Saltisford Canal Trust, which was named the overall winner of the competition. The trust were also named as the winners of the Public Access Garden and the Community Participation categories - as well as being awarded gold in both. It also won a silver gilt in the Wildlife Friendly Back Garden category. Photo by Warwick Town Council

For the judging, the Warwick in Bloom team was joined by Andrew Caine, a professional judge with expertise on gardening and horticulture.

The overall winner of the Warwick in Bloom Competition 2025 was the Saltisford Canal Trust.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “At our Warwick in Bloom Competition 2025 awards evening, we were delighted to celebrate our entrants and congratulate the winners.

“We thank everyone who participated. Your hard work and passion, especially in this year's heatwave was commended.”

Linda and Tony Hemming were awarded gold and were named the winners of the Domestic Front Garden category. They also won gold and the Domestic Back Garden category and received a silver gilt in the Domestic Window Box or Baskets category. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Here are the category and medal winners

Retailers and shops

Category winner: House of Harris (Silver)

Newburgh Primary School were awarded gold and won the School Activity or Garden category. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Commercial Premises

Category winner: Alderson House (Gold)

Warwick Racecourse (Gold)

The Court House (Silver Gilt)

Margot Rowdon (left) who won gold and named the winners in the Wildlife Friendly Back Garden category. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants

Category winner: The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel (Gold)

The Antelope (Silver Gilt)

Piccolinos (Silver)

Domestic Front Garden

Category winner: Linda and Tony Hemming (Gold)

Priory Walk won gold and was named the Sheltered/ Retirement Accommodation category winner. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Graham Doughty (Gold)

Mark Cox (Gold)

Karen Walls (Silver Gilt)

Carol Furniss (Silver Gilt)

Jennifer Stephens (Silver Gilt)

Abigail James (Silver)

Becky Clarke and Rob Cameron (Silver)

Domestic Window Box or Baskets

Category winner: Kathy Spackman (Gold)

Tony and Linda Hemming (Silver Gilt)

Sheltered / Retirement Accommodation (Individuals or Groups)

Category winner: Priory Walk (Gold)

Guild Cottages (Gold)

Castle Hill Almshouses (Silver Gilt)

Stephanie Burdett (Silver Gilt)

Oakley Grange Care Home (Silver Gilt)

School Activity or Garden

Category winner: Newburgh Primary School (Gold)

Westgate Primary School (Gold)

Public Access Gardens

Category winner: Saltisford Canal Trust (Gold)

Lord Leycester Hospital (Gold)

The Mill Gardens (Gold)

Hill Close Gardens (Gold)

Community Participation

Category winner: Saltisford Canal Trust (Gold)

Chase Meadow Community Garden (Gold)

Packmores Community Wildlife Garden (Gold)

Albert Street (Silver Gilt)

Domestic Back Garden

Category winner: Tony and Linda Hemming (Gold)

Robert Neale (Gold)

Jane & Geoff Sault (Gold)

David Marshall (Gold)

Jennifer Stephens (Gold)

Keri Tillyer (Gold)

Gail Warrington (Silver Gilt)

Emily Cottrill (Silver Gilt)

Carol Furniss (Silver)

Wildlife Friendly Back Garden

Category winner: Margot Rowdon (Gold)

Hill Close Gardens (Gold)

David Marshall (Gold)

Packmores Community Wildlife Garden (Gold)

Saltisford Canal Trust (Silver Gilt)

Emily Cottrill (Silver Gilt)