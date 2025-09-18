Warwick in Bloom reveals its winners of the 2025 competition
The competition included a range of categories to enter for anyone with a CV34 postcode.
This year’s competition attracted both returning and new entries and saw 47 medals awarded, including 28 gold medals, on September 4.
For the judging, the Warwick in Bloom team was joined by Andrew Caine, a professional judge with expertise on gardening and horticulture.
The overall winner of the Warwick in Bloom Competition 2025 was the Saltisford Canal Trust.
A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “At our Warwick in Bloom Competition 2025 awards evening, we were delighted to celebrate our entrants and congratulate the winners.
“We thank everyone who participated. Your hard work and passion, especially in this year's heatwave was commended.”
“Many congratulations to the overall winner of Warwick in Bloom Competition 2025 Saltisford Canal Trust”
Here are the category and medal winners
Retailers and shops
Category winner: House of Harris (Silver)
Commercial Premises
Category winner: Alderson House (Gold)
Warwick Racecourse (Gold)
The Court House (Silver Gilt)
Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants
Category winner: The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel (Gold)
The Antelope (Silver Gilt)
Piccolinos (Silver)
Domestic Front Garden
Category winner: Linda and Tony Hemming (Gold)
Graham Doughty (Gold)
Mark Cox (Gold)
Karen Walls (Silver Gilt)
Carol Furniss (Silver Gilt)
Jennifer Stephens (Silver Gilt)
Abigail James (Silver)
Becky Clarke and Rob Cameron (Silver)
Domestic Window Box or Baskets
Category winner: Kathy Spackman (Gold)
Tony and Linda Hemming (Silver Gilt)
Sheltered / Retirement Accommodation (Individuals or Groups)
Category winner: Priory Walk (Gold)
Guild Cottages (Gold)
Castle Hill Almshouses (Silver Gilt)
Stephanie Burdett (Silver Gilt)
Oakley Grange Care Home (Silver Gilt)
School Activity or Garden
Category winner: Newburgh Primary School (Gold)
Westgate Primary School (Gold)
Public Access Gardens
Category winner: Saltisford Canal Trust (Gold)
Lord Leycester Hospital (Gold)
The Mill Gardens (Gold)
Hill Close Gardens (Gold)
Community Participation
Category winner: Saltisford Canal Trust (Gold)
Chase Meadow Community Garden (Gold)
Packmores Community Wildlife Garden (Gold)
Albert Street (Silver Gilt)
Domestic Back Garden
Category winner: Tony and Linda Hemming (Gold)
Robert Neale (Gold)
Jane & Geoff Sault (Gold)
David Marshall (Gold)
Jennifer Stephens (Gold)
Keri Tillyer (Gold)
Gail Warrington (Silver Gilt)
Emily Cottrill (Silver Gilt)
Carol Furniss (Silver)
Wildlife Friendly Back Garden
Category winner: Margot Rowdon (Gold)
Hill Close Gardens (Gold)
David Marshall (Gold)
Packmores Community Wildlife Garden (Gold)
Saltisford Canal Trust (Silver Gilt)
Emily Cottrill (Silver Gilt)