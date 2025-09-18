Historic Warwick hotel under new ownership is set to undergo £1million refurbishment

The Warwick Arms Hotel, which is in High Street, will temporarily close its doors for more than seven weeks from Sunday September 21 so the project can start. Photo by Victoria Gibbs

A historic hotel in Warwick town centre is set to undergo a £1million refurbishment.

The Warwick Arms Hotel, in High Street, will temporarily close its doors for more than seven weeks from Sunday September 21 so the project can start.

Following its acquisition by the Coaching Inn Group in July 2025, the group is spending more than a £1million to ‘transform’ the historic property.

The hotel is set to reopen on Friday November 14 and is taking bookings for stays and dining.

The group said the renovation will include a full refurbishment of the hotel’s 40 bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as the replacement of all windows, a complete roof repair, and installation of new public bathrooms, including an accessible bathroom.

The bar, lounge, and restaurant areas will also be redesigned.

As part of the transformation, the Coaching Inn Group said it will be expanding the hotel’s team by recruiting additional members of staff including chefs, bar staff, and restaurant assistants.

Interested applicants can find out more about the job role at: https://harri.com/coachinginngroup-careers?filters=brands%253D17798322

James Brown, appointed general manager of The Warwick Arms Hotel following the acquisition, said: “I’m thrilled to be taking the reins and steering this amazing hotel into a new era.

"This refurbishment marks a huge step forward for this beloved, historic hotel, and it will be a privilege to welcome back our loyal guests and greet new visitors, especially as we head into the festive period.”

For more information and updates on The Warwick Arms Hotel, visit warwickarmshotel.com