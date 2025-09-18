Warwick gym's retrospective planning application - with more than 260 supporting comments - has now been withdrawn

A gym in Warwick that had more than 260 comments in support of its retrospective planning application has now withdrawn the plans.

Foundry Gym, which is part of a franchise, opened at a unit in Millers Road in January.

In June, the gym owners submitted a retrospective planning application – which is submitted after work or a change to a building has already taken place – after they claimed they were “misadvised” by the property agents.

Foundry Gym in Warwick has withdraw its retrospective planning application. Photos supplied by Foundry Gym

More than 260 comments were made in support with many praising the gym’s role in the community and its benefits.

Despite the support, the application was withdrawn by the application on September 15.

It is not yet known what the next steps will be, but Foundry Gym have been contacted for a statement.

The objections

There were also 42 objection comments with residents raising concerns about traffic, parking and “disruptive” noise levels during early mornings and late evenings.

Anti-social and “inappropriate behaviour” from gym-goers was also highlighted – with one objector saying there was a “general sense of discomfort in the area”.

Another said: “Beyond lacking planning permission, the gym's presence is having a real, detrimental impact on community safety, wellbeing, and the character of the neighbourhood.”

The change of use application and the ‘misadvice’

In the planning documents, it said the warehouse style building had previously been used for rental vehicles and was a Sui Generis use.

However a gym comes under a Class E, which covers commercial, business and service use, so now the owners have had to submit a change of use application for the site.

Speaking to The Courier and Weekly News in July about the application, a spokesperson from Foundry Gym said: "While the situation is unfortunate, we were misadvised by multiple parties as to the status of the site, as can be evidenced by some of the marketing literature which is still available online which clearly states Class E use.

"We are being transparent with the council and working with them to get this matter resolved.

"We have received incredible support from the local community who use our gym and praise the positive impact it has had, providing an outlet for individuals to keep fit and healthy at an affordable price."

To view the plans search: W/25/0871 on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.